Two weeks ago, I attended an attorney conference held by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The federal judges for its various divisions were in attendance.

As soon as I sat down, two United States Marshals stood less than two meters behind me. Another paraded a bomb-sniffing dog in front of me. Throughout the full-day conference they kept close watch over me, their cold stares exuding disdain.

I smiled to myself at their ignorance. They probably believe the FBI-fed narrative that I am a suspected terrorist, and were doing their job making sure to safeguard the premises and conference attendants.

The Chief Justice welcomed the audience to the conference. He spoke about nonjudicial matters ranging from the projected increase in the Court’s composition to his disappointment at not being able to install exquisite pendant lights at the new court facilities because the Historical Society had not allowed it.

Assessing the crowd around me, I began to understand …