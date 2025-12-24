More than ten years ago, I discovered the fantastic Ted Talk by Amy Cuddy, Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are. With 27 million views, you can guess Ms. Cuddy is on to something. And she is.

Ms. Cuddy explains how your body language determines a person’s judgment of you.

She’s a professor in business school, and has seen the verb of nonverbals.

“Nonverbals” influence others as well as ourselves.

Power and dominance body language includes expansion: taking up space. It conveys power. When we feel powerless, we make ourselves small. Just like animals in the wild.

She observes how among her students, usually women tend to make themselves smaller, while men take up to three seats.

She came up with the experiment of faking it our nonverbals to determine — do our nonverbals change the way we feel?

The answer is (you guessed it): YES!

We know that our minds change our bodies, and she proved that it also works the other way around: our bodies change our minds. By minds she means thoughts and feelings, determined by hormones.

Physiologically, there’s testosterone, the male dominance hormone, and cortisol, the stress hormone.

Powerful alpha males have testosterone overload, and low cortisol.

A good leader needs to be assertive, and not over react to stress.

Ms. Cuddy ran an experiment where the subjects adopted powerful positions, such as the “Wonder Woman” pose. The results? AMAZING.

Five minutes of standing in front of a mirror in a Wonder Woman pose prior to a job interview actually changes your chemical composition, and permits you to act more confidently.

This gem of a lecture is very useful to us as victims of directed energy weapons. We can actually change our chemical composition by adopting the correct posture.

I urge you to watch her fantastic TED talk and practice it for yourself.

I promise it will increase your self-confidence.

I know it has worked for me…