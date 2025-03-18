For the past weeks, criminals’ minions within the community masquerading as real targeted individuals have invested their time and effort into defaming us at Targeted Justice.

That’s weird, because we work seven days a week to end targeting for everyone, including those who have attacked and harmed us. Our actions are public, and for everyone to see.

From calling us “feds” to even accusing me of working for the criminal Joe Biden, these delusional people clearly listen to and repeat the verbiage that their V2K and subliminal messaging whispers to their entrained brains, spewing hatred and sick lies about those that have become a headache to the program.

One even accused me of being his gangstalker, calling me sh*t, a fraud, and throwing curse words at me.

Sounds ridiculous, right?

Well, the other “harmless” murmuration and gossip —some pronounced by those that purport to be Christians— can appear to be less vicious, yet is equally malicious and poisonous because it is all false and meant to attack our integrity and honesty.

Their chatter is no different from the deranged man that insulted me on X.

It comes from the same evil place.

Having learned about the horrific technology used by the criminals I confess that as a Christian, I have an obligation to feel sorry for these individuals that believe their V2K, do not fact check, and/or allow the it to mind control them.

I am certain that these despicable tactics come directly from the criminals in an effort to take down Targeted Justice and its freedom fighters. Their wild accusations have never been supported with a shred of evidence.

The criminals’ goal of using members of the community as the spokespersons of their defamation campaign is twofold.

First, to sabotage Targeted Justice’s fundraising, necessary for the many aspects of the mission we have undertaken to shut down criminals whose black budgets are limitless.

Second, to make us not want to continue working to free the ungrateful loudmouths working against those courageous individuals that have fearlessly taken on the Deep State head-on.

I humbly ask that the next time you hear or read slander and defamation against Targeted Justice, its leadership, or me you ask yourself:

Why is this person being so aggressive/insistent about this?

What are the facts?

Where is the evidence?

And why now?

(Hint: because we are making progress in defeating the criminals and they are seething, dwelling in misery and fear of what is coming to them.)

I urge you to refuse enabling the malicious slander and defamation. Aside from being contrary to basic principles of goodness and Christianity, repeating and reposting false, defamatory statements furthers the criminals “divide, disrupt and conquer” tactic that has been used against YOU, and hurts everyone’s effort to attain freedom.

To the criminals that I know do not miss anything I write I say: You will have to kill me to make me stop fighting for freedom for targeted individuals, including those that irresponsibly attack us. They are living proof of depravity of this program and those who operate it, turning people in the community against those who are trying to help them. I am not afraid of you criminals.

To those that defame us: When the program is exposed, if you are colluding with the criminals, so will you be. You better quit while you are ahead.

To the members of the community that support us: Thank you. Your solidarity gives us the strength and inspiration to ignore the bad apples that choose to destroy, defame, and slander to assist the criminals’ goal of perpetrating harm on us.

Stay strong. They will not get away with it. At Targeted Justice, we will never stop fighting for everyone’s freedom. Even for the freedom from torture of those that do not know any better as to attack us.

That’s a promise.