My dear friends:

I am sure you all agree that during the past weeks, the criminals have been more insufferable than ever. I have stayed away during the last days for an important reason.

It has been hard to get work done. Brain fog, distractions, pain, frustration at the seeming indifference of the new government to set us free from torture.

Then there was the March 5 conniving takedown of the Targeted Website by Deep State criminals colluding to silence us.

So many in the community felt lost. The criminals were delighted that they were able to bring down the page that on many occasions they had hacked and for the past months they had tried to silence.

Plugging in the old website to another hosting site was impossible. Recovering the wealth of information it contained, including pictures and documents is supposed to take months.

We got a temporary page going, but it was just a placeholder. After being super enthusiastic upon taking on the job, the person that did it told us last week that he could no longer continue reconstructing the rest of the website.

Determined, I decided to take on the job myself. After all, I learned from my parents there is nothing you cannot accomplish that you set your mind to.

I have never learned to code, nor worked as a digital creator. I am not an artist either.

Yet I have what many with those qualifications oftentimes lack: the passion, determination, and resilience to accomplish any goal I set.

During the past two days, I spent thirty-eight hours creating the new targetedjustice.com. It is my pleasure to inform you that both targetedjustice.com and targetedjustice.org are online. For the next weeks, the page will continue to be a work in progress.

It is a labor of love, patience and dedication.

More than anything, I delved into this project with all my heart and soul because I have made it my goal to remind the criminals every day that they targeted the wrong boricua.

And this is where I want to inspire you every morning to look at yourself in the mirror and ask God: please help me this day (once again) make the criminals regret having placed me on their blacklist.

We are not giving up.

We are not going to be silenced by pathetic criminals. The fury that their antics produce only fuel our passion to bring them down for good.

We are not going to stop fighting for freedom and justice for all.

I humbly ask for your patience and indulgence until the very last document, the very last photograph and the very last flyer is uploaded.

TargetedJustice.com will be renewed, better organized, and abundantly informative.

Please join our Digital Warrior army. We are making strides in the redpilling of those that matter most. This is no time to stay to watch thins happen. We have to make them happen.

Thank you for your unconditional support. We need it more than ever.

Best,

Ana