As targeted individuals, we come across important articles that we sometimes save as a PDF.

Months or years later, you try to find on the web an article that you know exists. Yet, the government criminals (they, them) likely hide from you, to defeat your purpose, make you frustrated and/or waste your time.

If you saved it, they may have come in and wiped your computers or hard drives clean.

This short post is to give you a priceless tool to combat just that.

When you come across a post, tweet, article, report or anything on the web you want to save for the future, log in to archive.today in your web browser and copy the address of the link you want to save.

It will save it “for eternity.”

It will provide you a short web link to the document that you can both save in your computer and in your journal. (I hope you are journaling!)