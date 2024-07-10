A Psychology Today article reported on how for every female psychopath, there are six male ones.

Perhaps this is why it shocks the conscience to realize that there is an all-female squadron at the US Space Force.

Below is a copy of the email I sent to those proud “public servants” vested with the task of tracking and torturing innocent Americans in outright violation of their oath of loyalty to this great nation.

I urge every targeted individual to write to them, letting them know how the money with which they pay for their houses, groceries, children’s clothes and that routine manicure is tainted with the suffering and blood of millions of civilians around the world. Their home addresses can be found in Targeted Justice Newsletter .

//

VIA EMAIL:

Alexis.Thuli@SpaceForce.mil

Kelley.McCaa@SpaceForce.mil

Mary.McLaughlin@SpaceForce.mil

Mikayla.Roberts@SpaceForce.mil

Kelly.Malone@SpaceForce.mil

Joelle.Schritt@SpaceForce.mil

Gillian.Clover@SpaceForce.mil

Larissa.Contreras@SpaceForce.mil

To the Space Force women:

As one of the…