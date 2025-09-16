A few days ago, a TI sent Richard Lighthouse a link to “Control Factor,” a 2003 movie that accurately depicts aspect of the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access human experimentation and government weaponization ‘Program’ sequel to MK ULTRA. Despite Richard’s incessant research about anything having to do with the Program, he had never heard of this movie.
The main character gets targeted, almost murdered, and starts hearing microwave auditory effect. These events embark him in a quest for the truth behind the scary phenomena happening to him.
The criminals must have allowed the “Sci-Fi” and a “thriller” movie to be made and shown banking on the certainty that it was so “fantastical” that no one would believe it.
I tried to locate, to no avail, its writer, John Dombrow. I have a hunch that he is a targeted individual.
Fast forward twenty-two years after the movie’s release, and the criminals must have been trying to bury it. Finding the movie in any mainstream service for rental is practically impossible.
I will not spoil the end for you. Control Factor exceeded my expectations. It is extremely accurate and raises a lot of questions about the chronology of events regarding the launching of the Program.
For one, the movie was released in 2003 — the same year that President George Bush signed the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 6 authorizing the creation of the Terrorist Screening Database consolidating the terrorist lists from fourteen different agencies. It was not until 2004 that the first consolidated list was completed and distributed through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
What this means is that not only was the program in full operation at the time that the first TSDB was out, but its technology had been in place for quite some time so as to inspire and enable the production and funding of a movie about it.
Most importantly: the writer knew about the role of the cell towers in the subliminal messaging, the mood manipulation, and vehicle for microwave auditory effect (v2K). It was not until 2016 that Richard Lighthouse was able to reverse-engineer the program to discover the role of cell towers in the microwave attacks and conclude that about 90% of them came from cell towers.
The movie even depicts the heart attack gun with with the criminals disconnect the brain signal to the heart, resulting in an instant heart attack.
The preying on low-income victims is something that I have wondered for a while. Particularly when reading inmate correspondence sent to Targeted Justice. There has been a plan to obliterate the disenfranchised and experiment on them. As if they had no civil rights.
//
For those of us victim of the horrific Program, Control Factor’s accuracy closely hits home.
I consider this movie to be an optimal vehicle to open a conversation about the program with anyone in a position of authority to do something about it such as Congressmen and women, Senators and public officials. Furthermore, it is a valuable resource to explain to your friends and family about the Program. It is not you describing it; it is so real that it was made into a movie 22 years ago.
If you take the time to watch it, I would appreciate your feedback in the comments below: what worked for you and what didn’t.
For me, the armies of soldiers clad in black may have been the means to implant memories at some point, prior to the RICO Act criminalization of the medical profession that joined in to profit from implanting unsuspecting victims through “legitimate” surgical/medical procedures.
//
A plea:
Out of respect for this dedicated space that I work to offer relevant, true, and useful information for our community and the world, please keep the comments relevant to the topic of this post. Otherwise, I will have to delete them.
Thank you, Ana. IMO it will appear as a sci-fi movie to many, which is Dombrow's preferred genre (https://www.mobygames.com/person/303081/john-dombrow/ John Dombrow is a writer and narrative designer for video games and film. He began his career in screenwriting, contributing scripts to films such as Control Factor (2003), The Sixth Extinction (2007, unproduced), and The Hills Run Red (2009), before moving into the games industry). The information and tech he conveys was known to those looking for it, and I don't think the general public watching this felt it anything more than sci-fi. I think the Public (and some in Congress) would be interested in a serious presentation focusing on the truth and horror that this is - a video perhaps of a panel of experts and those with first-hand experience. Doesn't get any more real than that. We have many who would be listened to regarding the tech and testimony including Binney, Giordano, Duncan, Ber, Leibowitz, Hall, Harari, and many others I have failed to mention, plus those videoed and named at TJ, etc. A compilation perhaps. I think we need the Public - not sure how much of a conversation Congress wants... Seems those who could make a difference are already well aware and have been for a while. They absolutely do know at the highest levels - they may not do anything about the decades of complaints - but they know they are real. The military, FBI, NSA, and CIA can verify. They may be threatened with prison for revealing - and perhaps that is the angle that should be highlighted. Cannot use National Security or whatever other threat to hide these immoral, illegal, and unconstitutional acts of depravity and treason.
I have been a TI for over three years now and all of this helps me tremendously. Thank all of you. I didn't realize what was happening to me was even real for a prolonged period of time. I thought I had gone insane. Where are the best places for me to find information about this issue? I get attacked with V2k daily and I get gang stalked as well. I want to learn as much as I can and it's difficult to wade through fact from fiction oftentimes. Why was I targeted to begin with I wonder? I'm a disabled combat veteran and I'm no one important. Maybe someone like me it's easier to get away with.