A few days ago, a TI sent Richard Lighthouse a link to “Control Factor,” a 2003 movie that accurately depicts aspect of the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access human experimentation and government weaponization ‘Program’ sequel to MK ULTRA. Despite Richard’s incessant research about anything having to do with the Program, he had never heard of this movie.

The main character gets targeted, almost murdered, and starts hearing microwave auditory effect. These events embark him in a quest for the truth behind the scary phenomena happening to him.

The criminals must have allowed the “Sci-Fi” and a “thriller” movie to be made and shown banking on the certainty that it was so “fantastical” that no one would believe it.

I tried to locate, to no avail, its writer, John Dombrow. I have a hunch that he is a targeted individual.

Fast forward twenty-two years after the movie’s release, and the criminals must have been trying to bury it. Finding the movie in any mainstream service for rental is practically impossible.

I will not spoil the end for you. Control Factor exceeded my expectations. It is extremely accurate and raises a lot of questions about the chronology of events regarding the launching of the Program.

For one, the movie was released in 2003 — the same year that President George Bush signed the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 6 authorizing the creation of the Terrorist Screening Database consolidating the terrorist lists from fourteen different agencies. It was not until 2004 that the first consolidated list was completed and distributed through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

What this means is that not only was the program in full operation at the time that the first TSDB was out, but its technology had been in place for quite some time so as to inspire and enable the production and funding of a movie about it.

Most importantly: the writer knew about the role of the cell towers in the subliminal messaging, the mood manipulation, and vehicle for microwave auditory effect (v2K). It was not until 2016 that Richard Lighthouse was able to reverse-engineer the program to discover the role of cell towers in the microwave attacks and conclude that about 90% of them came from cell towers.

The movie even depicts the heart attack gun with with the criminals disconnect the brain signal to the heart, resulting in an instant heart attack.

The preying on low-income victims is something that I have wondered for a while. Particularly when reading inmate correspondence sent to Targeted Justice. There has been a plan to obliterate the disenfranchised and experiment on them. As if they had no civil rights.

For those of us victim of the horrific Program, Control Factor’s accuracy closely hits home.

I consider this movie to be an optimal vehicle to open a conversation about the program with anyone in a position of authority to do something about it such as Congressmen and women, Senators and public officials. Furthermore, it is a valuable resource to explain to your friends and family about the Program. It is not you describing it; it is so real that it was made into a movie 22 years ago.

If you take the time to watch it, I would appreciate your feedback in the comments below: what worked for you and what didn’t.

For me, the armies of soldiers clad in black may have been the means to implant memories at some point, prior to the RICO Act criminalization of the medical profession that joined in to profit from implanting unsuspecting victims through “legitimate” surgical/medical procedures.

A plea:

Out of respect for this dedicated space that I work to offer relevant, true, and useful information for our community and the world, please keep the comments relevant to the topic of this post. Otherwise, I will have to delete them.