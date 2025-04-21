I am infinitely grateful for the show of support from those genuine, transparent members of our community that recognize my commitment to shutting down the criminals that run this wicked, diabolical program.

When I read some of your posts and messages, my heart swells in love and gratitude. You are my inspiration.

Likewise, I want to set for the record the policy for this place moving forward.

I get sufficient torture, angst, and suffering from the criminals to have to take it from perps disguised as targeted individuals.

Just as I do in my X timeline, if you want to attack me or cast shadow over my character, honesty, or genuineness, I will not hesitate in booting you out. I will remove your comment and, if necessary, ban you from commenting.

Ad hominem attacks will not be tolerated.

You know who you are. And I do too.

Finally: please respect this space. I write out of a profound desire to help others. Do not come in here to promote products or your work. Thank you.

“EYES THAT DON’T SEE, HEART THAT DOES NOT FEEL.” - My Mother

Go defame me somewhere else, since there are plenty of places to do so. Platforms and blogs that I choose not to waste my time visiting. Vacuous places where like-minded people that do nothing to end the criminal program choose instead to sit all day ready to attack those that do.

Criminals: you can continue mind-controlling people to defame me. You already took away what was most precious to me. And it backfired. It has only served to make me want to fight harder to shut you down. It’s not going to change anything. I will not stop fighting you until the last one of you is sentenced by a court of law to death or life in prison.

Wait for it.