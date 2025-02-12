Last Sunday I had the pleasure of launching in Melissa Miller’s Chosen Heroes podcast the Digital Warriors campaign. The goal? To educate our treasured community to make the best use possible to create awareness outside of our community about the Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program — a key step in bringing an end to it.

Targeted Justice Newsletter tab in their website to provide the reference material of the presentation I gave, post examples, as well as images you can include with your posts.

Press this link to access the content.

Here’s the presentation, sans the voiceover:

These are some of my favorite pics to add to the redpilling posts:

Even if you do not become an active warrior, please make sure to follow our leaders of this effort, and like, share and repost their content.

In the process, you can learn a skill that can land you a job! Keep track of your progress, screenshot your posts to ensure the criminals do not erase them.

Go Army!