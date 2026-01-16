The House Committee on Homeland Security yesterday sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security inquiring about the mysterious handheld weapon that the Mockingbird Press has been heralding as the possible cause of Havana Syndrome in more than 300 federal employees. They have bought the “It’s Russia” narrative that members of the press spread, even though the Intelligence Community has discarded that any foreign power is responsible for the Havana Syndrome incidence in America.

While the Committee waits for Ms. Noem’s reply, they should tackle the actual threat to our nation that pervasive Directed Energy Weapons in plain sight represent.

What Congressional members do not realize is that our military and C1A operate thousands of weapons located in almost every corner of our nation in weaponized cellular panel antennas.

They just have to see where they look…

During one of my recent visits to the Senate, I parked in Union Station. From the top floor of the parking area, I observed a weaponized cell tower array located atop the building located in 700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002.

In plain sight.

Four panels, aligned facing the same direction, equipped with a digital beamforming chip: a directed energy weapon.

The panel arrays in the picture above marked with the number two points directly at the Senate buildings and the one marked with number one to the Capitol and House of Representatives buildings.

These are the panels of the same building facing H Street to in the North-facing side of the building

In this Google Image, you can see from above the weaponized antenna panels.

The red drop in the map below indicates the building where this panel array is installed. Straight to the South you can see the Hart and Dirksen buildings, less than 5 blocks away from these two Senate Buildings.

According to antenna search.com, these belong to T-Mobile.

I am not saying this is the only DEW that could be attacking Senators and Representatives with subliminal messaging and electromagnetic harassment.

I am just saying that it is one in plain sight, operating 24/7. The problem is, since it is not as obvious as the monstrosities erected everywhere, these do not seem as lethal.

But they are.

Because even in the huge steel giant towers, there is always only ONE weaponized level which proves that the beamforming technology is not necessary to transmit voice and data. Otherwise, all the levels would be weaponized with four panels and the beamforiming chip.

Microwave beams penetrate glass, brick, wood, and metal. The digital beamforming from these panels can travel beyond five blocks, up to miles. The 5G working alone can only travel a kilometer.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) knows this. It knows that cell panel arrays do not need the patented beamforming chip to transmit voice and data.

Both chambers of Congress need to initiate an urgent investigation into weaponized cell towers and panel arrays throughout our nation. They have conspicuously proliferated on the last floor of commercial buildings, creating an unlimited arsenal of weapons against the American people’s health and free will.

Our elected officials need to urgently initiate investigations into the FCC’s complicity in the weaponization of cell towers and panel antennas arrays throghout our nation. With a cheap chip patented by the Ericcson Corporation, cell panel arrays have become Directed Energy Weapons in every corner of our nation.

Read how this is done in the article Evolution of a Weaponized Cell Tower by Targeted Justice, Inc.

How to do it? The experts at Targeted Justice suggest the following immediate actions:

Prohibit the use of beamforming technologies. It is not required for the vast majority of calls & data. Prohibit the use of 60 GHz technology (causes suffocation & death). Prohibit the use of cell tower tracking technology. (cup your ears in a quiet room and after 45-50 seconds, you can hear the “pops.”) Make a public record of the log files of any United States GPS coordinates used - make it a public record, if not on a military base. All satellite communications with commercial cell towers must form part of the public record. Impose new lower limits on power output from each panel on cell tower. Demand actual compliance monitoring by FCC. Make FCC Board liable for its actions, or lack thereof. No qualified immunity for looking the other way.

We believe that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would agree with these precepts. After all, he is aware that 5G antennas are a weapon as they have integrated microwave beam forming technology.

If people in Congress are so curious about the “portable device,” they should be even more curious about a permanent one that could is being used to attack them every day with subliminal messages, microwave auditory effect and/or electronic haraqssment in their vulnerable offices.

Senator Ron Johnson should be concerned, as he has publicly expressed to be suffering from Havana Syndrome. Perhaps it was caused by this weapons that points directly at his office.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, Senator Rand Paul, Rand Paul Review should be extremely concerned about this permanent weapon pointing at the Senate buildings.

Tulsi Gabbard should be vigilant about these panel antennas arrays, as they are part of the abuses by the Intelligence Community that she was asked to investigate by President Trump.

Cell Tower/antenna panel arrays are the directed energy weapons responsible for ninety percent of the attacks on Americans.

Help us expose this. Please send this to your senator and representative and post it everywhere! Let them know that we are ready to bring proof of this to their doorstep.

Note: Because of my use of Google Earth and Google Maps to notice the environmental crimes in Puerto Rico I was investigating, for many years, Google did not let me use those apps. When I tried to use them, it said: you do not have authority to use this app. If ABC corporation intentionally colluded with government criminals to gangstalk me and preclude me from using their app to expose the Truth (with capital T), it will all be exposed.