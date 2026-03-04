After checking this week’s Congressional calendar, I decided to embark on a mission to The Hill today. The Senate Judiciary Committee would be interrogating Kristi Noem on her administration of DHS.

PLANNING AHEAD

After preparing letters, flyers, cards, Civilian registry, and a set of the Havana Syndrome affidavit that I always carry with me in my “action pack,” I stowed away most of my notebooks and equipment in the bedroom closet before going to sleep last night, so that I would not have to waste precious time in the morning doing it.

TODAY

I woke up at 5:00 am. Even though the hearing I wanted to attend was scheduled for 9:00 am, I have learned that I have to be there at least two hours before to get in line if I want to get into the hearing room.

I also wanted to see the red moon, but this morning it was cloudy and raining.

Even though I have my car, I cannot drive to the area, because the criminals hacked the Park Mobile App with which I can pay for the parking areas on the streets. If I get lucky and find a parking, the app only allows you to pay for two hours at a time. When I try to renew the fare two hours later, the criminals make the 6-digit parking area disappear in the app, so I cannot renew it. Failure to pay the fare results in a $35.00 fine every few hours.

For this reason, I had a Lyft pick me up at 7:00 am. When I got to the Dirksen Senate building by 7:30 am, there were already about fifteen people waiting in line to get in.

I stood at the end of the line, and then sat behind the last person. He was a tall man. All of a sudden, he started shaking his legs and lifting his ankles towards his buttocks, one at a time, as if he was trying to get the blood to circulate. I have no doubt that his legs were being hit with the microwaves that were being aimed at me.

Thus, when a friend of his that was attending the hearing as well arrived, he had no qualms about going to the back of the line, risking not getting into the hearing as there were already about 40 more persons in line.

The public was let in before Ms. Noem arrived. Whether it was the criminals’ mind control or not, the only terrorist-looking person in the room sat next to me. I am not kidding. The only person in the entire room wearing a a keffiyeh and a muzzle. I immediately knew she was up to no good, and moved my chair about 6 inches apart from hers. (As if that would make a difference.)

You must know that these hearings take hours. One cannot leave the seat or it will be taken by someone and cannot come back to it. It is the perfect setting for the criminals that have their “nice little apps” installed in their phones to attack my implants. But it’s ok because when I signed up for this Mission for Freedom, I did so fully aware of the torture I would have to occasionally undergo.

Prior to Ms. Noem entering, the father of a little girl in a wheelchair rolled her in. She was one of the victims of the illegal aliens that had crashed the car she was traveling in.

After she was stationed directly ahead of me, I started a conversation with a legislative aide sitting at my other side. I talk to everyone that I see has an official badge, because they may be an aide to someone that I may want to talk to! This time, he was an aide to Sen.Coons, so I did not pursue that path. At least not today…

SPREADING FRIENDSHIP

However, I did take the opportunity to have a short but meaningful conversation with him. I told him the following story: you look like a nice young man. I am going to give you some free advice for your life’s toolbox. My dad was in a wheelchair for most of his adult life. The most thoughtful act of kindness that you can do when talking to someone in a wheelchair, is squatting to look at them at their eye level. Once when a waitress did that to my father for the first time ever, he left her a tip larger than the dinner bill itself. I explained: the same applies when you are being introduced to a blind man. Do not be afraid to make physical contact with his arm and direct his hand to yours to shake it.

Then Ms. Noem waltzed in.

Lo and behold! She went straight to the little girl in the wheelchair and knelt in front of her!!! My jaw dropped and I looked at the young man, who was also staring at her. We both smiled and I said —she knows!

The Capitol Police placed a cop two feet away from me. In hindsight, it could have been for me or for the troublemaker sitting next to me that they predicted would likely make a scene.

The hearing began, and there was Analog Ana lurking in the background.

As soon as Ms. Noem started her introductory presentation, the protester went for it. She started screaming at her that she was a FEMA employee, and I can’t recall what else. It made me nervous that anyone would think I was with her.

It all happened so fast, that I have no clue how the cop watching over us dragged her without so much as touching me, even though I was sitting between her and the cop.

The hearing lasted until a little after 1:00 pm. While all Democrats berated Ms. Noem, two Republicans did too. Of particular concern to Sen. Kennedy is what appears to be shady publicity contracts given to the company of her former spokesperson’s husband. Being the wordsmith that he is, he minced no words.

After the hearing, I sat down for coffee and to make an inventory of the offices I wanted to visit.

DIVINE CONFIRMATION

I visited a total of five offices and had an impromptu meeting with one important aide who works for a senator in the HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committee. He kindly received a copy of the Havana Syndrome affidavits.

I collected emails and names to get to work on them tomorrow.

In the last office I visited today, I noticed this plaque hanging on its wall and asked for permission to photograph it.

God is always sending messages. We only have to be receptive. I had been to that particular office many times, but it was today that I noticed this message that I construed to be a reaffirmation that I am in the right place, in the right time.

My hope for Freedom makes me influential and convincing.

To all of you that believe in me: thank you for giving me the privilege of being here doing what I love the most.

God bless!