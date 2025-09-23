For eight hours last Sunday, September 21st, I watched the Charlie Kirk memorial.

For eight years, this day had been a day of mourning for me because it marked the passage of Hurricane Maria through Puerto Rico, leaving death, devastation, and desolation in my beloved Patria. Since that date, September 21 was a somber reminder of the results of the nefarious combination of weather manipulation and the pathetically inept and corrupt governments that have ruled my beloved Puerto Rico.

Since Sunday, I have a reason to joyously celebrate September 21st. It was the day that unleashed our nation’s spiritual revival. The day that marked the transformation of an evil, diabolical event into a massive surrender to our Lord Jesus.

As speakers took turns telling their favorite Charlie Kirk anecdotes, my awe for this young martyr increased.

Among the impressive facts revealed by his friends and colleagues during the memorial, one struck me the most: Charlie’s position on courage.

Charlie believed courage required no talent; only the decision to be courageous.

//

After the broadcast, I binge-watched some of his college campuses debates.

It is an understatement to say that Charlie Kirk’s talent, intelligence, patience, and determination were unique.

As I watched him patiently listen to and respectfully reply to immature, liberal idiots enrolled in universities, I was star struck by his capacity to not dismiss any of them disrespectfully. The more atrocities these young minds spewed to him, the more he smiled.

These interactions made me wonder if I was that stupid at that age. I probably was, being the victim of liberal propaganda at Columbia College in NYC. Fortunately, the setbacks in life I encountered as part of becoming targeted (without knowing it) made me snap out of that ignorance.

I am stunned at Charlie’s seemingly limitless amount of energy that propelled him to visit hundreds of university campus, shedding light upon the darkness of the minds of brainwashed students, restoring a voice of reason in their impressionable beings.

Charlie Kirk proved that the “impossible” can be done. It just requires courage and determination, priceless virtues that only require you to make a decision and stick to it.

//

Charlie was fighting to rescue our nation from a somber path.

Our community is fighting for freedom from torture and modern-day slavery.

Both missions are crucial to the future of humanity.

If you have not done so yet, I humbly ask you to be inspired by Charlie and decide to be a courageous peaceful warrior to shut down the criminal program. Call your Congressman/woman and request a local or virtual meeting. Write to the White House and demand an end to the use of Directed Energy Weapons fired at GPS coordinates located in the United States. Sign and share Dr. Len Ber’s petition to have the NIH and CD investigate Havana Syndrome. Print and distribute flyers. Make an appearance in your City Council and demand an investigation of Fusion Center Abuses. Become a Digital Warrior in your favorite platform and tag official accounts of those in power.

Be inspired. Be consistent. Be persistent. Be tenacious.

Become a force to be reckoned with. You have it within you. Every day make the criminals regret having placed your on the list.

Let’s do this!

//

Do not miss The Gavel tomorrow September 24 at 3:00 pm CST!