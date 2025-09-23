Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noemi's avatar
Noemi
1d

Sometimes I cry over what was the happiness that blissful ignorance brought me (unknowingly of course), other times I relish in identifying the bad actors who fool so many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noemi's avatar
Noemi
1d

What a great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture