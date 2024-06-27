In my desire to help others from suffering some of the atrocious situations I have had to overcome as part of being a targeted individual, I am committed to explaining as much about them as I can in order to allow others avoiding suffering through them.

One of the most difficult arenas to navigate when you are a targeted individual is the absolute impunity with which government criminals commit cybercrimes against you. Everyone knows that the agency vested with investigating such crimes, the FBI, will not investigate or prosecute the crimes, even if you present them with actual evidence of the perpetrator.

I filed a criminal complaint against the man that hacked my lifetime Columbia alumni email account almost two years ago. I even had evidence that when I sent an email, they sent themselves a copy of it. Instead of going to the ‘sent items’ folder, the copy of the email would go straight to the trash from where it would take them a couple of minutes to delete their bcc.

I am still wait…