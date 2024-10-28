When you do not like your reality, complaining about it will not change it.

Doing something to end it, even from the comfort of your desk, could make a difference.

As much as targeted individuals claim they want to be free, many do not engage in activism because “my targeting will go up.”

I have news for those TIs: that is precisely what the criminals are counting on to continue torturing you for life.

We are seven days away from the election.

Even if you do not want to go out and distribute flyers at emergency care clinics on the Targeted Justice national event planned for November 8 & 9, I will make it easy for you to do something that could make a difference.

Remember: the power is in the numbers.

ONE: SPREAD ONE LOADED QUESTION

You can copy and paste the following post (or a variation thereof) on the social media accounts of your local and federal politicians:

What will you do to end the Unacknowledged Special Access Program run by United States’ rogue intelligence agencies perpetuating…