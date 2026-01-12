Mom and dad were big on showing proper manners and kindness.

Although they did not come from wealthy or aristocratic families, they both had what in Puerto Rico we call “cuna.” Cuna is the Spanish word for crib, in the context of “tiene cuna” means that the person has good manners, and is a class act. Since birth, he or she was taught how to carry him or herself with dignity.

//

Since I arrived in Washington D.C. in my Mission for Freedom, I have met a lot of people. Some of them well-known, others not so much.

Most of them are polite, educated, and pleasant. They portray having cuna.

People like Professor David Clements, come across as an extraordinary class act.

Accessible, humble, with a profoundly intelligent and intense glance, Prof. Clements kindly allowed me to introduce myself and speak to him for a while. No arrogance, no display of self-importance despite the admiration he inspires in millions.

We talked for a while. I intently listened to his selfless efforts to free patriot Tina Peters. When I asked him for a picture with him, he even offered to take it.

Prof. Clemens is a class act. He had plenty of cuna.

Another class act was I met last week was Enrique Tarrio. Despite being the center of attraction in the J6ers march, he kindly took the time to speak to me, intently pay attention, and showed genuine interest in the information I was conveying to him. Like Professor Clemens, he humbly agreed to have a picture taken with me.

Eli Crane has tons of cuna. He is a truly compassionate, kind man.

Contrast this with a very well-known media personality that I went to meet last week. I will not state his name because I will give him the benefit of the doubt: he was either mind-controlled or the criminals that knew I was to meet him had already contaminated his opinion of the stranger that would approach him.

When I introduced myself as a representative of the Targeted Justice, a media organization interested in interviewing him, his face transformed to that of a monster, portraying actual hatred. He was rude and even offensive. When he walked out, he did not so much as look at me.

Even though I was genuinely shocked as I did not expect that from him, I did not take it personally. Like those that would treat me badly before I discovered I was targeted, I attribute his attitude to his personal unhappiness.

His behavior will slap him in the face when the heinous program we are victims of is exposed, and he realizes what a staunch fighter for freedom I am.

Since I am a classy lady, I will refrain from disclosing here who this monstrous person is.

His rudeness reminded me of the gangstalkers I encountered back in Puerto Rico, when I had no clue that I was targeted. Adverse attorneys who had never met me before treated me horribly: they were rude, offensive and even lied about me to the court in my presence. Classless professionals that will die as they were born: without cuna.

Then there were those that looked at me with pity, and not once did they attack me. Because they had integrity, dignity, and manners.

My parents’ lessons taught me the reason for the difference:

Some people are class acts, and others grotesquely lack bringing-up.

Because cuna is something you learn at home. It is not something money can buy.

//

Despite the plight we undergo as targeted individuals, I urge you to make it your goal every day, to:

Be kind;

Leave a positive impression on people you meet;

Be classy;

Be compassionate.

It was my lifelong adherence to these precepts that my parents taught me what made those colleagues and acquaintances that had cuna to abstain from hurting me.