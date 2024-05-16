“It is time for our government to be on the right side of history.”

-Mark Zaid, Esq.

On May 8, 2024, the Committee on Homeland Security held hearings on “Silent Weapons” and Anomalous Health Incidents targeting Americans in the Homeland. Dr. Len Ber and I summarized it and made a thorough analysis that you can watch here.

During the hearing, a witnesses revealed that about 30% of the directed energy weapons attacks on the victims known to them occurred on the Homeland. According to the National Academies of Science, Mathematics and Engineering, the likely cause for ‘Havana Syndrome” is short radiofrequency pulsations to the brain.

Only directed energy weapons have the capability of perpetrating such harm on humans and animals.

The witnesses testified that the CIA is blocking the flow of information that would allow for a full diagnosis of the source, the solutions and the actual numbers of Americans affected by these attacks.

Mr. Zaid, attorney for federal employees victims of ‘Anomalous …