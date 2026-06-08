“Well, according to what someone told me,

they say the moon is either

an ocean or a mountain,

and so I shout at the villain:

I’d still be Puerto Rican even if I were born on the moon.”

This is a verse from one of my favorite songs, “Boricua en la Luna” (Puerto Rican on the Moon) by Roy Brown, who is one of my favorite Puerto Rican folklore singers. He’s one of the most famous artists that made “la Nueva Trova” (the new music) genre popular across generations.

“Boricua en la Luna” tells his story: even though he was born in New York when his mother was searching for a better future, he will always be a Puerto Rican, even if he had been born on the moon.

Before I was forced into the Diaspora, I was an accomplished environmental attorney. My last huge victory was before the First Circuit court of Appeals in the case Cebollero Bertran v. PRASA, 4 F.3d 64 (2021). After my oral argument, the 3-judge panel at the First Circuit reversed the case’s dismissal by the former Chief Judge of the Puerto Rico district court and concluded that a citizen suit can proceed after the entry of a consent decree if the defendant continued to engage in egregious violations of the environmental statute at stake.

It was after the notification of that decision on July 1, 2021 that my life turned into a living hell. I had to flee Puerto Rico because the gangstalking turned dangerously violent, completely unhinged. It was then that I discovered that I was a targeted individual.

The FBI criminals who are supposed to enforce federal environmental statutes forced out of Puerto Rico the only attorney actually fighting environmental crimes.

Today, as I see the news from my island, I realize that the harm associated with forcing me into exile has crossed the “irreparable harm” standard.

This is a video taken last month at a beach in the high-end tourist/residential Condado area of San Juan. Millions of gallons of sewage dumped to the navigable waters of the United States. This has been going on for decades there, and in many other coastal locations.

The EPA? Very good thank you. They derive hefty salaries, occupy expensive offices and look the other way to the obliteration of my Patria’s environment.

If I had not been chased out of my beloved Puerto Rico, I’d be fighting tooth and nail to protect its environment for the benefit of rich and poor alike.

And I know I would be making strides because I do not stop fighting for what is right, and I do not sell out to anyone.

Like James O’Keefe says: my price is my life.

Their loss is our collective win

“They will take away from you everything that is most precious to you” my former handler, the son of Satan disguised as best friend, would tell me. I had no clue of what he meant.

While it is difficult to live in exile, away from my beloved Puerto Rico, I am passionate about the mission for freedom I have undertaken. I have a great purpose, an unprecedented meaning in life. I wake up every day inspired to shut down the criminals. Firm in my belief that even bad things happen for a reason, I am certain that if I had not become targeted, I would not be carrying out the most important work I have ever done — and will ever do— in my life.

Those that failed to protect me in Puerto Rico continue to swim in the sewage I was fighting to eliminate because of decades’ of wastewater mismanagement and lack of attorneys with the courage and determination to fight it.

Even those that go to exclusive “private” beaches thinking they are safe to do so are not immune to the pervasive pollution affecting over 96% of the beaches.

Not to mention the fact that no lake or river on my beautiful island is apt for recreational use.

The outlook for my island’s frail environment is not promising. Attorneys know that fighting for the environment is one way of getting targeted — like the legendary Ana Toledo who miraculously made it out of the island alive only because of the Grace of God.

Whether in Washington, D.C. or anywhere that my mission takes me, this Boricua will never stop fighting to abolish the criminal unacknowledged special access program in the hopes that someday I will be able to return to my beloved Patria and retake the mission of saving its environment for generations to come.

As my father’s daughter, I grew up learning that no goal is impossible.

And for that, I am grateful.