Mira!

Mira!

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OD's avatar
OD
2dEdited

Much Love to you Ana, you are a powerful Spirit.. God Bless you and thank you. God willing and good people doing their work may we all soon come together globally. OD

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
2d

I was forced off a beautiful Island too. I was also protecting the land, sky and people, energy clearing, it works but too well for the agenda they are trying to bring about. Exposure and the awakening of the people is happening and maybe some chaos coming soon but healing takes time. Thank you for fighting for us. 🙏🌿😊

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