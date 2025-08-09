Some events are so traumatic that often we define life as before the event and after the event, just like we divide history in B.C. and A.C.: before and after Christ.

For most of you, that defining moment that changed your life was the day you discovered you were a targeted individual.

That was definitely the same for me: even though I had been targeted for decades, it was not until 2021 that it became so horrific and criminal that a single person had the guts to tell me what was going on.

Yet there was a prior BC/AC event that changed how I perceived life, even though it was likely part of my unknown targeting: getting contaminated with the bioweapon Chikungunya disease. Prior to discovering I was targeted, I divided my life events in Before Chikungunya and After Chikungunya (AC/BC).

In September 2014, when I was already a targeted individual but did not know about it, I was preparing my home to rent. As I was cleaning one of its wooden windows on the second floor, I felt a mosquito bite me hard on the right calf. Aside from the painful sting, what was strange is that mosquitoes are low-flying insects: they usually dwell on the first floor only.

Within two hours, I could not even fasten my bra when getting ready to get my son at school. I could barely hold the wheel of the car or make any turns.

I now know that the criminals—including the pharmaceutical companies who nominated me—had weaponized lab mosquitoes and released them inside my house where, unbeknownst to me, they would come in and out as if it were theirs.

I did not have to get any lab tests to confirm I had Chikungunya disease, a lab-created bioweapon that is spread to humans through mosquito bites. Unlike dengue that attacks your red blood cell count, Chikungunya attacks your joints with the most excruciating pain you can imagine. There is no position you can sit, stand, or lie down without your entire body heavily aching.

Symptoms of chikungunya usually begin three to seven days after a bite by an infected mosquito. This is why I know that a pharmacologically-weaponized mosquito bit me. In my case, within hours of the bite, my joints swelled to the point that I could not even wear shoes. Not even flip-flops. My feet looked like an elephant’s feet. Bear in mind: when the mosquito bit, I was in an excellent physical shape, going to the gym every day. This means that the criminals really pumped that critter full of a very powerful virus to ensure utter torture for a long time.

When all your joints ache, you cannot get up from your bed. Think of it: you use your wrists, elbow, shoulders, knees, and ankles to get out of bed. Now imagine every time you try to activate any of those joints, you feel a strong pain in each of these areas that stops you in your tracks because you cannot bear the pain of continuing to move.

A relative of mine who is a medical doctor and was well aware of the torture menu the criminals were perpetrating against me, had the “courtesy” of delivering to my house a schedule of steroids to help bring down the swelling.

What a nice man, you would say, right? Wrong! This person knew who the criminals were who had infected me, and how they did it—as well as two previous dengue fevers I had suffered under similar circumstances—and kept mum. He also knew about all the illegal implants, the plans for mutilation, and everything else about my targeting. Wickedly, he did not say a word.

For the next three months, I slowly recovered. I spent a sad Christmas. By January 2015 I still could not exercise.

Although outbreaks have occurred in countries like Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Indian and Pacific Oceans, The Gateway Pundit today announced that a new Chikungunya epidemic has emerged in at least three countries.

Because of the virus, the U.S. has issued a travel advisory suggesting that Americans take extra precautions when visiting China’s Guangdong province, where Foshan is located, as well as Bolivia and some island nations in the Indian Ocean.

As a targeted individual, I want you to exert extra caution around mosquitoes. The criminals are desperate, and I have no doubt they will bring this bioweapon to the United States.

It seems that I am not the only one that thinks that way.

Being a target makes it more plausible for the criminals to attack you with this bioweapon if they do dare bring it to the U.S.. In that case, I urge you to carry a bottle of repellant anywhere you go. These critters like to bite you in places you do not see—like the back of your neck.

Be very vigilant. This illness causes excruciating pain that squeezes the tears out of your eyes when simply trying to move.

//

The silver lining

True to my belief that everything – even the worst things that happen to you– have a valid purpose, I deemed my Chikungunya nightmare as yet another opportunity to relish life. To enjoy it to the fullest. When I healed, I was even more mindful and grateful for my health. Instead of becoming bitter and paranoid, I chose to enjoy life to the fullest, even more so than I did before.

Once again the Wiley Coyote perps lost, unable to destroy Ana the road runner.

Stay safe, friends!

//

I am excited to meet you in D.C.! Please join us for the historic event where we will demand freedom from modern-day slavery.

Register HERE

We have a lot to look forward to!