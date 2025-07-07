It is no secret that I support President Donald J. Trump.

Despite the immense abuse and targeting I underwent in Puerto Rico that my relatives, former friends, colleagues, and even courts subjected me to due to my admiration of him, I make no apologies about it. In leftist, mostly-Spanish-speaking Puerto Rico where the news people consume come exclusively from Deep State-controlled local MSM, my “friends and family” would badger, mock, and humiliate me to my face and on my back.

As a targeted individual, many of my perps were told:

“She deserves it. She’s a Trumpist”

as a justification to engage in or look the other way of the bad deeds perpetrated against me.

A few years ago, President Trump correctly asserted that Puerto Rico had one of the most corrupt governments. His statement did not offend me. The media everywhere scoffed at him.

As a proud Boricua, I can attest that his assessment was (and continues to be) correct.

As much as I love my Patria , I acknowledge that its notoriously corrupt government precludes it from soaring to the heights it could.

DoJ’s original press release explained: “Through intermediaries, Herrera Velutini and Rossini allegedly promised to provide funding to support Vazquez Garced’s 2020 gubernatorial election campaign in exchange for Vazquez Garced terminating the Commissioner of Office of Financial Institutions and appointing a new Commissioner of Herrera Velutini’s choosing. The indictment alleges that Vazquez Garced accepted the offer of a bribe and, in February 2020, took official action to demand the resignation of OCIF Commissioner George Joyner and, in May 2020, to appoint as OCIF a former consultant for the international bank owned by Herrera Velutini – who had been personally selected by Herrera Velutini. In return, Herrera Velutini and Rossini allegedly paid more than $300,000 to political consultants in support of Vazquez Garced’s campaign.”

Reporte de la Economia reported that Herrera wanted Joyner out from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions because he saw him as an obstacle to the growth of his Bancredito operations. T he commissioner’s office was at the time investigating around $10 billion in transactions processed by Bancredito Bank Holding Corp., which Herrera founded.

Another accused in the case is a crooked former FBI agent, Mark Rossini. What do you know…? Corruption runs in the agency…

PLOT TWIST

Imagine my dismay when I learned that last week the Department of Justice agreed to reduce the charges against former governor Wanda Vazquez, accused in an August 2022 indictment, of allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme with various individuals.

Bloomberg reported this week that Christopher Kise —who is one of the defense attorneys in Vazquez’s case— met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to coerce leniency to favor corrupt former governor Wanda Vazquez. Todd Blanche had partnered with Florida attorney Chris Kise in the defense of President Trump’s classified documents case.

The news outlet reported:

The office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Kise’s co-counsel in the (President Trump’s) classified documents case, intervened to demand line prosecutors and Puerto Rico’s US attorney settle before an August trial, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

The mandate from a department political appointee, delivered during a day-long meeting May 29 at DOJ headquarters, overruled prosecutors who had pursued much stricter felony bribery and wire fraud charges carrying up to 20 years in prison, according to court filings and interviews.

Instead, the parties agreed to allow Vázquez Garced, her consultant and ex-FBI agent Mark Rossini, and Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini to all plead to a single misdemeanor in which they may avoid prison time, court documents.

Despite the documented money trail (without which DoJ would not have moved for a Grand Jury Indictment), the Department of Justice agreed to reduce her accusations to an information entailing donations of less than $25,000, reducing her charges to a misdemeanor so that she does not have to go to prison. This slap on the hand may open the door for her to even retain her law license.

DoJ refuses to prosecute the civil rights violations that targeted individuals undergo every day at the hands of rogue government criminals, while favoring corrupt public officials that betray the public trust.

Something is not right at the DoJ.

Please fix it Mr. President.

We trust you can.