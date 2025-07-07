It is no secret that I support President Donald J. Trump.
Despite the immense abuse and targeting I underwent in Puerto Rico that my relatives, former friends, colleagues, and even courts subjected me to due to my admiration of him, I make no apologies about it. In leftist, mostly-Spanish-speaking Puerto Rico where the news people consume come exclusively from Deep State-controlled local MSM, my “friends and family” would badger, mock, and humiliate me to my face and on my back.
As a targeted individual, many of my perps were told:
“She deserves it. She’s a Trumpist”
as a justification to engage in or look the other way of the bad deeds perpetrated against me.
//
A few years ago, President Trump correctly asserted that Puerto Rico had one of the most corrupt governments. His statement did not offend me. The media everywhere scoffed at him.
As a proud Boricua, I can attest that his assessment was (and continues to be) correct.
As much as I love my Patria, I acknowledge that its notoriously corrupt government precludes it from soaring to the heights it could.
DoJ’s original press release explained: “Through intermediaries, Herrera Velutini and Rossini allegedly promised to provide funding to support Vazquez Garced’s 2020 gubernatorial election campaign in exchange for Vazquez Garced terminating the Commissioner of Office of Financial Institutions and appointing a new Commissioner of Herrera Velutini’s choosing. The indictment alleges that Vazquez Garced accepted the offer of a bribe and, in February 2020, took official action to demand the resignation of OCIF Commissioner George Joyner and, in May 2020, to appoint as OCIF a former consultant for the international bank owned by Herrera Velutini – who had been personally selected by Herrera Velutini. In return, Herrera Velutini and Rossini allegedly paid more than $300,000 to political consultants in support of Vazquez Garced’s campaign.”
Reporte de la Economia reported that Herrera wanted Joyner out from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions because he saw him as an obstacle to the growth of his Bancredito operations. The commissioner’s office was at the time investigating around $10 billion in transactions processed by Bancredito Bank Holding Corp., which Herrera founded.
Another accused in the case is a crooked former FBI agent, Mark Rossini. What do you know…? Corruption runs in the agency…
PLOT TWIST
Imagine my dismay when I learned that last week the Department of Justice agreed to reduce the charges against former governor Wanda Vazquez, accused in an August 2022 indictment, of allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme with various individuals.
Bloomberg reported this week that Christopher Kise —who is one of the defense attorneys in Vazquez’s case— met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to coerce leniency to favor corrupt former governor Wanda Vazquez. Todd Blanche had partnered with Florida attorney Chris Kise in the defense of President Trump’s classified documents case.
The news outlet reported:
The office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Kise’s co-counsel in the (President Trump’s) classified documents case, intervened to demand line prosecutors and Puerto Rico’s US attorney settle before an August trial, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations.
The mandate from a department political appointee, delivered during a day-long meeting May 29 at DOJ headquarters, overruled prosecutors who had pursued much stricter felony bribery and wire fraud charges carrying up to 20 years in prison, according to court filings and interviews.
Instead, the parties agreed to allow Vázquez Garced, her consultant and ex-FBI agent Mark Rossini, and Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini to all plead to a single misdemeanor in which they may avoid prison time, court documents.
Despite the documented money trail (without which DoJ would not have moved for a Grand Jury Indictment), the Department of Justice agreed to reduce her accusations to an information entailing donations of less than $25,000, reducing her charges to a misdemeanor so that she does not have to go to prison. This slap on the hand may open the door for her to even retain her law license.
Although I agree with the contents of this post, at least from my POV, God's first commandment(s) have to take priority in my life, and loving my neighbors as myself is not inconsistent with that. As for myself, I cannot put any trust in the prince or man when they as a whole are so badly behaved as to ignore the issuer and issues of life that affect our temporal and eternal salvation. I will continue to follow Jesus Christ with or without their "consent". and continue to pray to "Our Father, who art in heaven" (and within every one of us) for relief. I would to God that I were able to contribute financially, but if I cannot take thought for tomorrow, it might be because bureaucratic beat-downs have kept me in survival mode. I will have to limit myself to "likes" for the time being, but Ana and Mira, and all of the Targeted Individuals Team are the kind of fighters that God can and will use and I'm grateful that they also know that it's not over until its over.
It's sad that in 2025, we still are correcting issues in 2020. The well-off, connected and RICH have the Puerto Rican people by the throat. As to the DOJ, I wrote this, this morning, "it seems they(DOJ) are there to deny, refuse, delay and ignore", relating to not resolving a TI's, request for assistance. Forget what they have done to me - I'm Puerto Rican and still a "terrorist" for them to answer any civil rights violations inquiries. You also have high hopes for Tom F. but again I was a "paying customer" and back then he was investigating during the 1st presendency, which he has not mentioned any of their resistance, yet we continue to hear about the Biden administration, I hate to alert you, I think he will do nothing. And if I may, we need to establish who will mitigate, who will not and how to deal with these corrupt local people now, they are slowly cleaning the crime scene, hidding their data/equipment and I am sure they already have another identity to fall back on - these are true criminals(government criminals). It's very hard to believe the two faces of people that take an oatho but they "really didn't mean it", what kind of help is this? Hope to find the legal direction to take since I have ample spreadsheets, receipts, vids,photos, mp3's to allow a good Lawyer to be able to litigate immediately without the delay of proofs needed to make a case against these corrupt people.