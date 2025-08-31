I apologize for my absence.

I had to travel to Puerto Rico, to take care of urgent endeavors I could no longer postpone. As many of you know, I fled Puerto Rico in September, 2022 when the gangstalking reached dangerous levels.

Leaving my Patria behind was painful, but finding a greater purpose in life dedicating it to shutting down the torture program has brought unforeseen levels of satisfaction.

I was very scared to travel to Puerto Rico because the program there runs on rogue levels. Witchcraft, crime, and violence have become pervasive. People sell out for a few bucks.

I had no choice but to risk it.

I am happy to report that I could corroborate that the gangstalking program is actually dying down. It took the criminals three days to find me, and even then, they had a hard time trailing me.

I attribute part of this success to keeping mum about the trip. I did not tell anyone. I did not alert the perps. Just like I have advised you to not say out loud where you are going, not talking about your trips minimizes the perps’ chances of getting there before you. Remember: the Space Force criminals that track you by satellite do not talk to the local gangstalkers that do not have the security clearance to even know about them.

God had me covered during the eight days I was going all over the place running errands. Even though I could not complete all my goals, I was able to accomplish most of them.

Along the way, I was able to recover photographs of my life, son, parents, and pets that I thought I had forever lost.

//

Among the reasons for my trip was the need to visit my elderly dog Pelusa, whom I was forced to leave behind when I had to flee the island. Pelusa is a targeted pet. Even though the criminals made her deaf and blind, they still insist on torturing her. They made her deaf when I still lived with her, so that she would not bark while they came in to perpetrate their heinous aggressions against me while I slept. It was not until 2021 that I discovered about my targeting that I discovered that she could not hear.

I like to say Pelusa rescued me in 2008, when I found her in a parking lot. When I picked up my son at school that day, I showed him the picture I took when I left her at the vet for a checkup.

Being talented in the task of naming pets, my son declared her to be “Pelusa” - the fuzzy one.

“UNOS NACEN PARA SER ESTRELLAS, Y OTROS ESTRELLADOS”

( Some are born to be stars and others to crash )

When I found Pelusa, she must have been a little over a year old. She had recently had puppies, but they were nowhere around the parking area I found her in, next to a busy avenue.

Throughout the years, Pelusa evolved into a genuine princess. She became a star. A happy one too. Despite the criminal veterinaries that implanted her behind my back, Pelusa enjoyed being my best friend. She was my rock.

Within my means, I gave her the best life she could have. Until 2022, I did not know that her endless paw-licking sessions were due to the microwave attacks the criminals were perpetrating on her. At some point I realized that when I left her in the house, the criminals would harm her. From there that she became my service dog and I took her everywhere I went. I would not leave her alone in the house.

When we met again last week, Pelusa was indifferent to me. I do not blame her: I abruptly left her, unable to make her understand why. I was her everything, and I vanished without a trace.

I was able to leave Pelusa behind because my friend Mabel adopted her. Otherwise, I would not have been able to leave Puerto Rico. Mabel gave her the life and care that I could not provide her. Pelusa has had a very good life since then. Better than what I could have provided her with.

Old and wise, Pelusa is very frail. She is still alive because of the exceptional care and unlimited love that my friend Mabel has given her.

Despite the implants placed throughout her body and torture the criminals have put her through, Pelu has had a great life full of love.

She lives in the here and now, in the peaceful state that comes with knowing that she very much loved. Like the elderly lady that she is, she sleeps most of the day.

I am at peace knowing that I gave Pelusa everything I could. It was not perfect, but it was the best I could. Despite the targeting, Pelusa has led and continues to have with Mabel a great life.

And for that, I am immensely grateful.

//

Many of you suffer through the torture that the criminals impose on our pets. That is one of the ways they torture US. Aside from basic shielding that could prevent some of the attacks, there is not much you can do to curtail their pain.

Yet, you can continue to give them unconditional love. That is what matters. Our pets live in the here and now. Unlike us, they do not sit and mope over what was or worry about what could be. They cherish our kindness, and that makes them immensely happy.

Within your means, aim to give your pet the best quality of life and unlimited amounts of love until we are all set free. Do not berate yourself for what the criminals perpetrate on your pets.

You can only be responsible for your own actions.

God sees it all.

//

I cannot emphasize enough the importance of not talking to anyone -except the bare essential— about any plans you make. Even if it is going to the pharmacy. Not even to yourself in your home or in your car. The criminals make you speak to yourself in order to hear your plans —whether through implants or hidden mics— and have someone waiting for you at your destination.

Be mindful. Listen to yourself, be as quiet as possible and see the results.

In PR, every day we set out to accomplish one or various goals on the list. We conscientiously refrained from uttering a word about where we were going. And we got to do fulfill each day’s goals without the customary inconveniences.

For those of you that have children: the criminals can subliminally manipulate them into interrogating you about what you are going to do next. Be aware of this, do not fall for it, and change the subject.

This makes a world of a difference in minimizing the obstacles and gangstalkers you will encounter along the way.

//

TARGETED ACTION 2025 IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK!

Do not miss being part of history!

Join Targeted Justice in Washington D.C. from Sept. 5-9 to rally for freedom from modern-day slavery and torture.

Now that the city has become as secure as it will ever be, there is no excuse for you to not make an effort and join your fellow TIs in this unprecedented event.

I hope to meet many of you there in person.

Do not miss The Gavel this Wednesday Sept. 3 at 3:00 pm where Richard Lighthouse will join me to give the details of the activities scheduled.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! It is very much appreciated…