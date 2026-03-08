When I am not in a Congressional building networking in a mission to expose “the Program,”, I find it extremely hard to leave my keyboard and take a break from working. I feel as though am in a race for freedom, and I am in a hurry. There’s no time to waste.

I thus neglect my need to have a break every once in a while, a practice that turns out to be detrimental since ideally one should work on your mission eighty percent of the time, and do leisurely things the other twenty percent.

I learned this from everyone’s friend, Scott Adams.

At my friend Maritza’s behest, I went with her to run some errands and visit a beautiful Maryland town. She just wanted me to forcibly take a break.

After running errands, we decided to go to dinner. I looked up buffets in the area, since both of us customarily get poisoned in regular restaurants.

We parked in the mall where the buffet is located, a venue where other restaurants operate from.

Since I had to use a map app to get there, the first pair of perps got off their car as we were heading towards the restaurant. When we walked in, it was jam-packed.

Without skipping a bit, we turned around and walked towards the car. We were going to try finding another place. I had turned off the phone as soon as we parked. About 200 feet away, there was an Outback Restaurant. I told Mari: my phone is off, yours is in the car — should we risk it?

And we did.

While walking to the restaurant, we planned: as soon as we sit down, we will rapidly review the menu and immediately order. This, to cut the time that it takes the criminals to reach the place and bring the substances that give us either flu or stomach virus.

Our waitress was nice, we ordered, food came, we ate with no sight of any perp.

It was amazing to experience once again what freedom feels like, if only for an hour.

After we finished the dessert, a perp couple showed up. It had taken them one hour to mobilize their boots on the ground there. Normally it takes them less than twenty minutes.

We walked out TRIUMPHANT, elated to have been able to enjoy a spontaneous dinner like normal people do.

I believe that the DHS defending may have contributed to our peaceful experience.

In case it may work for you, these are the steps you should try:

Use a GPS app to go to a restaurant surrounded by many others. Go to an area at least half an hour away from where you usually hang out. Leave the phone in the car or entirely shut it off (take out the battery if possible). Instead of going to the restaurant you drove to with the app, walk to a closer one. Order as soon as you get there. Any drink you order, ask that it be brought to you in a sealed can or bottle. You open it on the table. No served drinks in glasses. Bon Appetit!

This anti-perp methodology may not be entirely foolproof, and may need some tweaking. When I was in Houston, I only had twenty minutes before the criminals arrived. Getting fifty minutes of freedom fueled my thirst to make it permanent.

I am now happily back at my keyboard, working for freedom.

Good night!