Today the Department of Justice issued a press release announcing announced the creation of the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare. The agency issued a directive that sets forth the contours of the fund.

WHAT THE FUND CONSISTS OF

The Fund will receive $1.776 billion from the settlement of a lawsuit filed by President Trump against the Internal Revenue Service for leaking his tax returns and related lawfare. The plaintiffs in that case — President Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, LLC— will receive a formal apology but no monetary compensation. In exchange, the United States government will create the fund.

The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim.

This is a significant development in the Right direction in light of the leaked information that the weaponization working group that was assigned to attorney Ed Martin was not assigned any funding. This Fund eliminates that vacuum, and will enable the creation of a division that will receive, evaluate and adjudicate claims of weaponization.

However, it is an unrealistic award for the hundreds of thousands of victims of government weaponization that for years have not only been victims of lawfare, but also of torture by the Intelligence Community.

WHO CAN FILE A CLAIM

Although J6ers think this is exclusively for them, the language of the document makes it clear that all victims of government weaponization can file a claim.

However, given the FBI/DOJ gaslighting of victims within our community, it is unlikely they will admit to your illegal inclusion on the Terrorist Screening Database for years as a legitimate cause for weaponization.

We know this because the FBI criminals still insist on denying us access to our records within the agency, forcing us to take the judicial redress route.

While it is too early to know, we should all file a claim for a FORMAL APOLOGY from all the agencies that weaponized the government against us, demanding IMMEDIATE REMOVAL from the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) that made it all possible.

No victim of weaponization and torture should settle for pennies to the dollar for the irreparable harm that government criminals have perpetrated against them. However, obtaining an apology AND A COMMITMENT TO AN END OF WEAPONIZATION and removal from the TSDB are indispensable to our goal of ending the illegal unacknowledged special access program that has destroyed so much of our lives.

Having said that, there are many questions I will ask and report to you here such as:

What discovery are we allowed to carry out to determine the extent of the apology we are entitled to? Does getting any compensation entail a renunciation of rights to file suit against the government criminals that enabled the weaponization? What will be the legal procedure required to present your claim? Will just getting an apology and opting to continue with a civil suit against the government criminals is a viable alternative?

Once the agency has an address and contact information for the Fund, I will be making these and other inquiries and report them here to you.

In the meantime, let’s celebrate this event as an indication of good things to come.

Atonement is in order.