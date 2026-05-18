Mira!

Mira!

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Aiyana's avatar
Aiyana
10h

A Holy Yes!🙌 A deep gratitude and everlasting blessings to you for your reporting and dedication to FREEDOM!

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3 replies
Noemi's avatar
Noemi
7h

🥺🥺🥺🥹🥹 in Jesus Name, may this be the beginning of the end 🙏

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