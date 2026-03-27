Many of us that find corruption repugnant have been feeling unusually queasy lately.

When unexpected acts of justice happen, and they serve to recharge our almost-depleted hope batteries.

For those of you that have read my work for a while, you know how dear to my heart is my patria Puerto Rico. In fact, it was my fight against environmental crimes and corruption that got me on the Terrorist Screening Database’ Handling Code 4 and subsequently upgraded to the harsh torture victim list of Handling Code 3.

Last week, the Puerto Rico Supreme Court acted in the side of light, justice and accountability. Citing former governor Wanda Vazquez’s guilty plea to a federal misdemeanor campaign finance violation, the Court ordered her immediate and indefinite suspension from practicing law and from the notarial profession.

This is the culmination of a long-winded struggle by the former governor to escape liability for her actions during a gubernatorial primary campaign that triggered an indictment by the Unites States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following a massive one-million men, women and children march that I am proud to have attended.

Vazquez served for less than two years, until 2021, after losing the primaries of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party to former Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

A year and a half after leaving office, Ms. Vazquez was indicted by a federal Grand Jury. She was the second former governor of the island to have endured such fate.

She was indicted on federal charges related to a bribery scheme tied to the financing of her 2020 gubernatorial re-election campaign. She allegedly received a $300,000 campaign donation from a non-citizen in exchange for official action: specifically, demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) and appointing a replacement favored by codefendant Venezuelan citizen Herrera Velutini (whose bank was under regulatory scrutiny).

Ms. Vazquez managed to postpone the trial for more than three years.

One of the codefendants in her case hired one of President Trump’s former lawyers who had worked with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the Mar-A-Lago case. Thanks to his connections, he got Blanche to pressure the Puerto Rico AUSA to lower the charges to a misdemeanor. Although Ms. Vazquez pled guilty, she publicly insisted on her innocence.

Before the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 29, 2026, President Trump pardoned her (along with her co-defendants) in connection with the case.

This was disappointing.

However, the Puerto Rico Supreme Court did not disappoint. It shone a flicker of light in the midst of darkness, standing for the precept that integrity and honesty are indispensable values of any attorney practicing law within its jurisdiction.

For many, the Supreme Court’s decision might not seem like a sufficient punishment. After all, Ms. Vazquez did not have to serve any time for the crime she was originally indicted for and/or pled guilty to.

The Court’s decision vindicates my faith in my beloved island and its Supreme Court. It gives me hope. Having withstood through treasonous coordinated attacks by colleagues resulting from government weaponization, I am proud to say that I have practiced my profession with utmost honesty and dignity.

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What goes around, comes around

The main reason I became targeted is because since I can remember, i learned from my father that it was my obligation, my calling, my duty, to fight for the underdog. For those that did not have a voice, for the disenfranchised.

During Vazquez’s accidental and short-lived gubernatorial rule, she locked us up from March 16, 2020 until the end of her term on January 3, 2021, the day that her successor Pierluisi was sworn in. The day he was sworn in, he set us free.

Since the get go of the eternal lock-downs in Puerto Rico, I denounced the illegality of her swooping Executive Orders which she continued to renew, holding us hostage in our own homes.

Despite living in a land blessed with plenty of sunlight that provides free and abundant vitamin D, Ms. Vazquez imprisoned the innocent while the criminals roamed free.

While Ms. Vazquez had everyone locked up, the rebel me inspired me to do many of the things that were prohibited: go to the beach, investigate environmental crimes, protest the ridiculous lock-downs as unconstitutional, research, and write a lot.

Among my musings, I wrote about how Puerto Ricans lived horrific times under Ms. Vazquez’s rule.

I denounced how the government took advantage of locking up people to environmentally decimate the island while no one was looking in my article “The Destruction and Surrender of Puerto Rico.”

Ms. Vazquez’s ruthlessness made people go hungry.

Giovani Roberto, a young man that maintains a soup kitchen for the homeless, was criminally prosecuted for violating Ms. Vazquez’s lock-down orders. He was acquitted, but his persecution by Ms. Vazquez’s government demonstrated the sheer cruelty the Christian governor could unleash against those that needed it the most.

In one of my posts, I unapologetically called Ms. Vazquez a dictator.

Ms. Vazquez did not like my posts. Albeit the small number of subscribers and limited exposure of my blog, she made one of her subjects that worked at the Police Department Press Office, A., to attempt persuading me to remove the post above. The reason I know this is because he directly asked me to take it down. While we were discussing it, Ms. Vazquez called him on the phone. I heard her loud voice spill out of his phone, and witnessed when he answered her: “I am here with her.”

I never removed the post.

WHEN IN DOUBT, CHOOSE HONESTY AND DIGNITY

After my meeting with A., my gangstalking went off the charts. As if someone had given a carte blanche to gangstalkers and criminals to perpetrate their full menu of abuse, depriving me of the possibility of any recourse.

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At least two other gangstalking attorneys have also been disbarred by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court. Not because of what they did to me, but because of seemingly unrelated conduct. One in open court, making humiliating and disparaging comments. The other one pretended to befriend me, stealing and breaking my things without my knowledge, and reporting to the perps on me. She left an envelope in my house with the following handwritten quote by Socrates:

“ When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser. "

The grounds for their disbarment vis a vis their behavior towards me is not that distant. It all comes from the same place, from their character weaknesses.

The criminals prey on dishonest, unstable, and unethical professionals to harm victims. This is especially true in a professional context. Although the people with integrity do not muster the courage to denounce the crimes they know are being perpetrated against you, they abstain from partaking in them.

My parents taught my honesty, dignity, and courage. They taught me to always do what’s right. Those values tattooed into my soul shielded me from the criminals’ multiple attempts to disbar me (about which I will write in a subsequent post).

An elderly lady in the San Juan Superior Court stopped to tell me: “You do not know how many times they have tried to disbar you. But they have not been able to, because you are too much of an honest woman.”

At the time, I did not know what she meant.

May God bless and protect that courageous truthteller.

Thanks to the Glory of God, although a tad beaten up, I overcame the attacks against my integrity and continue my relentless mission of fighting for the disenfranchised, the victims of government weaponization.

I am grateful for being so blessed.

Always remember: