I let the unhinged social media posting on Bad Bunny (BB) chill before writing this post because I wanted to convey my feelings devoid of any exacerbation that the public’s ire may have triggered.

For years prior to BB’s disastrous performance during fourteen minutes of the Super Bowl’s half time, I genuinely disliked him. He made my skin crawl.

For one, I painstakingly reared my son to be a good person with impeccable manners and taste.

With adolescence came his taste for BB's debauchery.

From there I embarked into discovering how could such an unattractive character with no dance skills, lacking a good voice and whose music lacks harmony, melody and/or a sophisticated rhythm could have attained so much success in so little time.

A planned phenomenon

When I was still in Puerto Rico but before learning that I was a targeted Individual — around 2020 I believe — I had the opportunity to learn from a music professor the story behind BB. Here's what real musicians know:

BB's first album was launched on Christmas Eve of 2018. Yet, a month before that, on November 22, 2018, he made his first appearance on during the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — a claim to fame for artists.

A year before, BB was still packing groceries at the local supermarket in his small town of Vega Baja. Since 2013 he had been releasing singles on Soundcloud.

The professor explained to me that it had taken the uber-talented and handsome Ricky Martin eight years to make it to the parade after he launched his solo career.

BB it turns out was a Soros-generated product.

Back in 2019, someone that attended his concerts told me that he had no musicians. That's when I corroborated he was like the facades in Disney World: entirely fake.

Another video showed him asserting he had sold his soul to the devil. In this AI-infested world, I cannot attest to its authenticity, BB's past conduct is consistent with the Hollywood devil-worshippers.

“Music programs your brain.”— Scott Adams

BB is a character created to derail youth into a dark path. He promotes everything I taught my son to stay away from: drugs, crime, sex with minors, sex for sex’s sake, promiscuity, materialism, guns, sexual depravity, and everything he stands for.

Aside from promoting black fingernails and cross-dressing in youth, he contaminated their mouths with lyrics too disgusting to translate here for you. In my opinion, he was created to hijack a generation from pursuing the best version of themselves.

BB’s music is a tad hypnotic. It does weird things to those that listen to it. I would not be surprised if it was embedded with subliminal messaging because the absurd cult following such a talentless creature has generated is beyond the realm of logical possibilities.

I have seen children as young as five reciting to the beat the repulsive, mysoginsitic lyrics of his songs, tearing off their innocence and creating permanent scars on their developing brains.

Take, for example, the dumb song he sang during the half time. It narrates how his aunt asked him how many girlfriends he had and he told them many — one here, another there, but that he was not getting married.

In sexist Puerto Rico, ignorant people like to start a conversation with a boy asking him how many girlfriends he has — instilling at an early age that it is ok to cheat on his future partner. (They never ask girls how many boyfriends they have, because that would be slutty.)

That is exactly the type of conversation I never allowed around my son. Ever. I taught him about loyalty and honesty, and how it was not loyal or honest to have more than one girlfriend at the same time.

Fortunately, BB came into my son’s life after his personality was formed. Although much to my chagrin my son would sing and dance to his repugnant music, I am proud that my sacrifices to make him the best person he could be were not in vain. He is a noble being made of madera fina (fine wood). Although he still listens to BB, my son does not follow the path that BB glorifies in his “music”.

MIND CONTROL IN PUERTO RICO

I can write this post because I am not in Puerto Rico. On the island, you are not allowed to voice your real opinion of this character. Young and old, professional and uneducated alike will chew your ear out if you dare state you do not like BB's music. I know this to be true because I have experienced it.

Now I know that this must be the product of subliminal messaging. You are not entitled to have an opinion because the entire island has been mind-controlled to idolize this talentless character.

Whatever reasons made the NFL decide on this nefarious choice for the half time, I am certain they have been buried amongst the backlash that BB's presentation generated in the United States. If it was a means to protest Donald J. Trump and his government, it masterfully backfired.

The instant backlash was so horrible that on the same night of the event, BB deleted his entire Instagram account where he had 2.2 million followers.

Social media is plagued with videos of his performances without the musical background. He sounds like a creature yelping in some jungle. Take a listen:

Today, I just feel compassion for BB

Right after the show, BB demonstrated his infinite gratitude to showman Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga for carrying him through the performance. Without them, he would not have known what to do.

Instead of rejoicing backstage, he seemed deeply saddened. Eighty thousand people made it clear that he did not resonate with them. He realized that he was not the star that until then his handlers had made him believe he was.

BB has been brought down from his fake throne. He will continue to sell music, fill stadiums, and buy everything that money can buy.

Yet, from now on he should know that his fans have been mind-controlled to see in him the talent that the rest of the world knows he lacks.

//

From the bad, the good can always emerge

During the past couple of years, BB has shifted to less vulgar, more “patriotic” lyrics. Even though he lives in California, he promotes the independence of Puerto Rico. While in principle every country should be free, in the case of Puerto Rico the situation is not so easy,, but that is the topic of another post.

What matters is that he seems to be open to exploring leaving behind the nefarious messages that were his claim to fame.

I think that deep down inside, BB not a bad person. Only a misguided one.

I hope his disastrous experience at the Super Bowl teaches him a few lessons. For one, that he should seek our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and realize that in Him is where true happiness can be found. It only takes a decision to transform his life into the genuine bliss that so far has eluded him despite his fame, fortune and multiple “girlfriends”.

He can continue to sing a clean version of his genre, serving a Higher Power just like Jelly Roll decided to do (and still win big!).