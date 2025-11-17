As I have been going through the recovered hard drive where I stored thousands of pictures, movies, and documents that I thought were long gone, I came across a short movie that I had entirely forgotten I had made.

This has become normal for me, since there is a lot from 2016 through 2020 that I have forgotten.

During the surgery I underwent on January 16, 2020 where I was horrifically implanted, I believe I almost died. Towards the end of the three hours they had me in the recovery room without waking up from anesthesia (that was only supposed to last twenty minutes), I saw successive images pass in front of my eyes in a very fast pace, — just like those described by people that undergo near-death experiences. It almost felt as if my memories were being sucked out of my mind. Then I had a brusque awakening by a nurse shaking my left arm screaming: WAKE UP!!!

When I woke up in a daze, he asked: WHAT IS YOUR NAME? Now I know it was to corroborate if I had sustained brain damage.

He must have seen I was going to the other side. Perhaps that was one of the many instances that God has saved me from dangers that I have not even suspected of.

Fortunately for me, I only forgot about books I read, things I wrote, little movies I made. However, I did not forget events, statements made by people, and what I now know to be shenanigans by the criminals.

I collected motivational memes and made them into the short movie below that I hope resonates with you.

I made this inspirational compilation in 2017 before I knew I was targeted, but after eighteen years of being a victim. Bad things would happen to me, and I thought it was part of life. So I learned to cope, living one day at a time.

I am amazed at how close to home the messages are today, five years after discovering that all along I was a targeted individual.

The criminals should be shaking. I will be documenting here some of those recovered files, intertwining them with interesting and funny stories. Who knows? I may even make a honey pot contest for you to vote on, since I found many of the pictures of the sociopaths that collaborated with the criminals to hurt me. Or perhaps I will leave it as one of the many dead woman switches I have under my belt…

COMPILATION OF TRANSLATIONS OF DOMINIC HALPIN’S DOCUMENTARY

Targeted Justice’s volunteer Shaun Burton has done an exceptional job of translating into multiple languages Dominic Halpin’s documentary Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control. Please share them in all social media platforms. For those of you in Instagram, Tik Tok and the like, please make shorts and spread them far and wide!

The road to shutting down this program is through exposure. Technology has made it possible for us to reach victims across the globe, speaking their language…

It does not cost you anything to do something today to shut down this program: share with your pastor, your politician, your friends and family. So many people giving the same testimony tears down the “fantastical” and “crazy” narrative that for so long the criminals have managed to maintain.

Below are the links to all the versions of the documentary: (I had no idea I could speak so many languages! )

ENGLISH

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71mv6s-cognitive-liberty-mind-control.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_f

YouTube:

SPANISH



Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71mv6s-cognitive-liberty-mind-control.html

YouTube:

CHINESE

Rumble: https://t.co/Z0ahYDlpWN

YouTube:

HINDI

Rumble: https://t.co/H7tN6oZHK6

YouTube:

FRENCH

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71sw7q-libert-cognitive-contrle-mental.html

YouTube:

ARABIC

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71sysy-426294322.html

YouTube:

JAPANESE:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71onq2-426093338.html

YouTube:

Thanks to Dominic Halpin for such extraordinary labor of love.

As a side note —my message today for the criminals reading this is: back off. Stop your stupid antics. I mean it. Your minions have tons more to lose than me. Tons.