One of the largest hurdles that the victims of government weaponization face is the lack of physicians available to diagnose them with Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) or Havana Syndrome.

This week, a group of courageous plaintiffs together with Targeted Justice filed a momentous lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida, case number 8-26-cv-1822.

Who are the plaintiffs?

On behalf of Targeted Justice, Dr. Len Ber petitioned the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute of Health that they carry out their legal obligation to issue diagnostic guidance for these types of injuries so that physicians around the nation have the required information to diagnose these conditions.

Targeted Justice is a plaintiff, in representation of its members that have been unable to get diagnosed, obtain medical treatment, and the experimental therapies that federal employees have.

The other plaintiffs have either been diagnosed by Dr. Michael Hoffer or denied diagnosis by him.

Dr. Hoffer is the medical doctor that diagnosed the original Havana Syndrome victims. He is regarded as the expert on the condition.

These plaintiffs are sacrificing themselves to obtain remedies that will benefit all civilian victims of AHI/Havana Syndrome in the United States affected by these conditions. They are not alleging personal damages, not will obtain any kind of monetary compensation.

What remedies does the complaint seek?

Among other remedies, Dr. Ber also requested that the CDC carry out its duty of documenting the incidence of these conditions throughout the nation.

Since the agencies did not reply, I filed a lawsuit under the Administrative Procedure Act to force the agencies seeking the following remedies:

Formally recognize AHI/Havana Syndrome as a reportable condition for

civilians;

Issue and publicly disseminate official AHI/Havana Syndrome diagnostic

guidance for physicians identical or substantially similar to the DOD/DOL

guidance described herein;

Establish a national civilian AHI surveillance and reporting system; Provide civilians equal access to NIH research protocols and treatment

programs; and

Issue Health Alert Network bulletins and training for public health officials.

The complaint does not seek monetary damages, or to benefit individual plaintiffs in any way.

On the contrary, plaintiffs are sacrificing themselves to represent victims of AHI/Havana Syndrome that have not been able to get diagnosed because of these agencies’ dereliction of duty.

Anyone harboring negative feelings or inclined to criticize the arduous work by Dr. Ber, the plaintiffs, and/or me, please read the COMPLAINT to understand its scope and importance for everyone suffering from this terrible condition.

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