Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
6d

The world can count on Targeted Justice and ICATOR to fight through the torture we receive. Congratulations on this lawsuit. Sending love to all TIs and the plaintiffs.

Reply
Share
Nancy Gardner Sams's avatar
Nancy Gardner Sams
6d

Let the lawsuits begin

Reply
Share
6 replies by Ana Toledo and others
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture