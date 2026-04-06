Good, bad, important, irrelevant: I consume news every day to bring you the information I believe will be useful for you in this journey for survival.

In this context, sometimes I come across feeds that make smiling inevitable, such as the story of Punch, is a baby Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey (scientific name: Macaca fuscata). He was named after the famous Japanese manga artist Monkey Punch.

Punch was born on July 26, 2025, at the Ichikawa City Zoo (Ichikawa Zoological and Botanical Garden) in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (near Tokyo). He became an instant sensation after his mother rejected him, and zoo keepers Zookeepers hand-reared him into a loving, precious monkey that stands out for his cuteness and sweet demeanor.

To make up for his missing mom, the zoo keepers got him an IKEA stuffed Orange Mama that he carries everywhere.

Punch’s fame has triggered a pilgrimage of fans to visit the zoo where he resides, many of whom upload his daily adventures.

He even found a girlfriend, Moe.

Punch is living proof that with love, one can overcome any obstacles.

I hope this dose of escapism made you smile.

Try practicing a daily dose of escapism by watching content that makes you laugh and smile. The benefits are twofold. For one, it makes you feel better. For another, it is an unbeatable antidote to the gloom that the criminals enjoy throwing at you.

Inevitably, a win/win scenario.