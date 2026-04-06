Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia White's avatar
Patricia White
7h

I needed this 🙌 💖

Reply
Share
OD's avatar
OD
2m

very good point.... i went to one of my local favorite places of nature which i loved... and amazingly stayed indifferent... nothing . Love is gone out of my Heart... yesterday was at the meeting of my spiritual path...... and what in the past was ok but not so profound .. yesterday showed me departure from God... they shoot me in pineal-pituitary-hypoth .. the seat of the spiritual connection ... shooting me during meditation so i had to stop - so awful .. THANK YOU Ana... very timely.. pointing out RETURN to Love

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture