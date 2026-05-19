Mira!

Mira!

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Beatrice McLaughlin's avatar
Beatrice McLaughlin
4d

Thank you Shaun for using your incredible talent, dedication and voice!! I commend you for fighting through the toughest battles anyone can imagine. Pain and suffering is not god’s plan for any of us. We must RISE and sacrifice. Thank you 🙏🏼

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
4d

Hi Shaun.

It’s a pleasure to meet you. I want you to know how very grateful I am to you for giving generously your time and talents to the TJ organization. Your work is amazing!

Your invaluable support and dedication means more than you know.

TI in FL

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