All of us want to be free from torture.

However, some want it more than others.

The reason I know this is because they demonstrate their determination through their deeds.

What are you going to do today to end the targeting program?

Let me give you some inspiration…

For those of you that have not had the pleasure of meeting Shaun Burton, allow me to introduce you to him.

Shaun is a digital creator. By volunteering for Targeted Justice, he has made priceless content that has been instrumental in the exposure of the program.

Due to his effective work, the criminals have jacked up Shaun’s targeting. Yet, that has not deterred him from continuing on his mission. The increased attacks have fueled his desire to shut them down.

We have seen Shaun’s talent evolve, becoming more sophisticated and beautiful with every new work he does.

I am honored to have him on our team, because through his volunteer work, Shaun is fighting tooth and nail for the end of the illegal program. He does not just dream or talk about it.

He acts.

What are you going to do today to end your targeting?

You do not need to have Shaun’s talent. You can print the newly uploaded flyers in Targeted Justice’s website HERE or make your own.

Please leave a comment of appreciation for Shaun below. Our entire community should be infinitely grateful to him for his excellent work, courage, determination, tenacity and compassion.

Freedom is ours!