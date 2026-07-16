Mira!

Mira!

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Ortaiηe Ðeviaη's avatar
Ortaiηe Ðeviaη
2d

"Whether you think you can or wether you think you can't, you're right." ~ Henry Ford

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
2d

YES ANA, YES. YES. Thank you, for all you do for all of us. God Bless you, God Bless you, God Bless you. The older I get, the more and more I believe that God blesses the "lowly" - (us) Ana, you and me (and ALL the other suffering TI's) and even if we don't see it, know it, feel it, during "the now" GOD HIMSELF KNOWS IT, GOD HIMSELF DOES SEE US, GOD HIMSELF WILL VINDICATE US, AND GOD HIMSELF WILL HEAL US - His ETERNAL justice is PERFECT.

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