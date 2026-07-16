Last Friday, July 3rd, at about 9:00 p.m., Kelsey Pfendler arrived at Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, after a journey that started in Monterey, California.

Rowing in She rowed in her 21-foot boat, Lily, she completed her solo row from Monterey, California, in 43 days, 17 hours, and 55 minutes (official time), setting multiple records: first American woman, youngest woman, and fastest overall for the ~2,400-mile journey.

Kelsey’s accomplishment broke the following world records:

Fastest overall solo row on this route (men or women): 43 days, 17 hours, and 55 minutes. She beat the previous overall record of ~52–55 days (held by a male rower).

Fastest woman to row solo from California to Hawaii (shattered the prior women’s record of 86 days, 10 hours, and 5 minutes, held by Lia Ditton).

First American woman to complete a solo row on this route.

Youngest woman (and youngest person overall) to row solo from California to Hawaii (she is 32).

Kelsey documented her journey through short, daily Facebook broadcasts from the sea. This is the link to her Facebook page that has 1.9 million followers.

In every live stream she made, she would start by stating her mission, and then she would give an update of her last day including insights about her routines, methods, difficulties, and happy moments.

Kelsey’s mission was not all rosy: although she faced many challenges, she mostly kept up her good spirits while allowing herself to be vulnerable and talk about the sad, grumpy days.

A white river rafting guide by profession, Kelsey used her journey to raise funds for the Whale Foundation, an organization created to support, restore and celebrate the health and well-being of the Grand Canyon River guiding community. In one of her lives she explained that over a year ago they had come to her rescue and she wanted to show her gratitude.

After forty-three days at sea alone, she mused about how she would miss that difficult challenge she set for herself.

Throughout her journey, Kelsey talked about finding your own BIG, HARD, SCARY THING and taking up such a challenge.

All of us victims of government weaponization and torture found our BIG<

Most of you that are reading are triumphing over a BIG, HARD, SCARY THING that caught you off guard, and you have successfully overcome the most harrowing moments any human can face. All of it sabotages your potential for greatness.

Exactly what the criminals want.

The purpose of this post is to make you aware of the entertainment you allow to take up your attention. As a victim of this horrific program that keeps you 24/7 on your toes fighting back, you need to be vigilant of the information you consume in your free time.

Dwelling in fear-mongering diatribes from purported “experts” on the program who lack factual and scientific grounds or the education and experience to back up their claims is not only a waste of your time, but also a means to unnecessarily increase your anxiety levels.

Every time I watched Kelsey, I became inspired and motivated. I am sad her journey is over, but while it lasted it was exactly what my spirit needed: a testimony of what fearless resilience and commitment to accomplishing any goal I set my mind to.

I believe all of us have a Big, Hard, Scary thing to defeat. Every day, when you open your eyes, challenge yourself to figuring out how YOU can accomplish the goat of defeating the criminals.

Working in unison, rowing in the right direction like Kelsey, we will defeat them.

So help us God.