Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
7h

The NFL collaborates with Apple Music and Roc Nation to select the performers. Jay-Z and Roc Nation have the final say in who performs at the Super Bowel halftime. JZ has a notorious past with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Not a fan of either. Just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NanoAugment01's avatar
NanoAugment01
11h

Every country has at least one "Bad Bunny" type of "singer".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture