Puerto Ricans are a rare species. Although since 1917 we are born American citizens, we retain a unique cultural identity that we are extremely proud of.

Although our Patria occupies a small territory, it has produced extraordinary legends in the arts and sports that have been the source of great pride to our people.

Some of my favorite Boricuas that have made an unforgettable mark in the world are:

Roberto Clemente the one-of-a kind Pittsuburg Pirate, two-time MVP, became famous for his batting average of .317 during the course of 18 seasons, with 3,000 hits (reached in his final at-bat, September 30, 1972), making him one of only 33 MLB players in the 3,000-hit club. He was a trailblazer for latinos in baseball, and in 1973 was posthomously inducted to the Hall of Fame within a year of his death in a tragic airplane accident while traveling to Nicaragua to deliver humanitarian assistance to earthquake victims.

Rita Moreno: Puerto Rican actress who achieved EGOT Status for winning an Oscar (Academy Award), a Tony and the first Latina and one of only 19 individuals to achieve EGOT status—earning all four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Born Rosa Dolores Alverío in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on December 11, 1931, Moreno’s career spans over eight decades, marked by trailblazing roles that challenged stereotypes for Latino performers.

Chita Rivera, Broadway singer, dancer and actress that won numerous Tony awards. She was the first Latina to achieve such prominence in Broadway’s competitive landscape. Among the Tony awards she won included that for her magnificent performance in the Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Nestor Torres: Puerto Rican musician that has been a pioneer of Latin jazz flute; fused Puerto Rican rhythms with jazz and classical; performed with legends like Tito Puente and Celia Cruz. Won two Latin Grammy Awards for This Side of Paradise (2001) and albums like Jazz Flute Traditions (2017).

Ernesto Antonio “Tito” Puente (April 20, 1923 – May 31, 2000) was a Puerto Rican-American musician, bandleader, composer, and percussionist, widely regarded as the “King of Latin Music” and the “King of Timbales.” Born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, Puente is a cornerstone of Latin jazz and salsa, blending Afro-Cuban rhythms, Puerto Rican styles (bomba, plena), and jazz into a global phenomenon. His virtuosity on timbales, vibrant stage presence, and prolific output (over 100 albums) made him one of the most famous Puerto Ricans in music history.

Then there are other excellent Nuyorican performers who evoke strong patriotic pride, such as Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, both born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. Marc Anthony is particularly gifted in salsa, and has a powerful voice.

His rendition of “Preciosa” does not require the knowledge of Spanish to understand the passion it elicits in every Puerto Rican that heartfully declares: YO TE QUIERO, PUERTO RICO (I love you, Puerto Rico).

Puerto Rico, the birthplace of salsa, has produced a myriad of amazing composers and singers of that genre with unique creativity and powerful, unforgettable voices. My favorite, Hector Lavoe, was sheer genius.

Then there’s Bad Bunny

NBC has elicited considerable controversy by announcing that Mr. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the artist known as Bad Bunny, will be performing in the Super Bowl’s half time.

Bad Bunny, a trap artist, is a consumer product created to destroy everything that is supposed to characterize youth. He promotes indecency, promiscuity, and drug consumption. He has normalized the ambiguity in gender identity — fostering young men to get nail art, dress as girls, pierce and tattoo their bodies everywhere…

He is exactly everything that a doting mother does not want her child to become. For years, my son’s admiration for this “artist” caused me incalculable angst.

BB’S RISE TO FAME

Besides the disturbing role model that Bad Bunny projects on young minds, there is a more nefarious aspect to him: the mental corrosion that his music fosters in his fans’ subconscious.

“MUSIC PROGRAMS YOUR BRAIN” — Scott Adams.

Studies conclude that music programs your brain. Two studies worth mentioning here concluded that music influences emotional processing and behavior, effectively “programming” mood and decision-making:

Emotional Regulation: A 2013 meta-analysis in Trends in Cognitive Sciences (Koelsch) showed music modulates activity in the amygdala and prefrontal cortex, regulating emotions. This implies music can “program” emotional responses, e.g., reducing stress or inducing calm.

Behavioral Influence: A 2008 study in Journal of Consumer Research (North et al.) found that background music in stores (e.g., classical vs. pop) influences purchasing behavior, suggesting music subtly “programs” decision-making by shaping mood and attention.

In my opinion (that I am entitled to), Bad Bunny does not have a privileged voice or talent. I urge you to judge for yourself (if you can bear listening to thirty seconds of his hollering).

I have watched in abject shock, as five and seven-year-old children sing to the vulgar and obscene lyrics of Bad Bunny’s songs in public, reciting the words to them without even knowing the meaning of what they are singing. All of it in front of their unfazed parent who bought them the music and the device to listen to it. Most of the lyrics to Bad Bunny’s music prior to 2024 —when he decided to embark on a patriotic theme— are shocking, indecent, and generally repugnant.

Just so you have an idea of the nature of the product he embodies, I hereby include an excerpt to one of his early songs, “Safaera”, translated by Deepl.com: (WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT)

Safaera means: a Puerto Rican expression for “promiscuity, debauchery, or substance abuse”

You got a badass ass

Anything you put on breaks the road (Lalalalala; aight)

Move it, move it, move it, move it (Lalalalalalala)

What a babe (Lalalalala)

You’ve got a killer ass

Anything you wear breaks the road (Aight; tra!)

Move it, move it, move it, move it…

How disrespectful, baby

How dare you come without panties?

Today you came dressed for me

I thought you were coming to sleep, but no

You came ready, dressed for a good f*ck

She sucks my lollipop, kneels down on her own, hey

How dare you, baby, come without panties?

The song is much longer, and continues along the same vulgarity that I do not need expand on or translate any further to convey everything that is wrong with it: the objectification of (juvenile) girls and the promotion of everything that is eating away at the innocence and potential of our youth. His repertoire promotes the illicit use of drugs, weapons, and highly inappropriate sexual behavior with minors.

Discussing the Bad Bunny phenomenon, I once told a real, extraordinary musician that I did not consider Mr. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s music to be art. To this, he replied:

“Art is anything that elicits an effect, a reaction on those that identify with it.”

End of discussion. While millions consider Mr. Martinez’s music to be art, I know it to be an unfortunate chapter in the music history of my beloved Puerto Rico.

As proud as I am of almost everything from my beloved Patria, I believe that NBC made an atrocious choice for its Super Bowl half time.

One that is going to backfire great, big, huge on it.

I commend Turning Point USA for organizing a decent alternative to Mr. Martinez’s half time show.

In the meantime, continue listening to beautiful music. It’s good for you.