in 1968, genius artist Andy Warhol coined the phrase “Fifteen Minutes of Fame.” In the brochure for an exhibition at the Moderna Museet in Stockholm, he wrote the phrase “15 minutes of fame.” Decades before his phrase became the goal of social media-obsessed people, Warhol was reflecting on the fleeting nature of celebrity in a media-driven culture, where attention spans are short and fame is often temporary.

The phrase caught on. So much so that it is part of everyday jargon and needs no explanation.

MY 15 SECONDS OF FAME

Before I discovered I was targeted, I led a full life. I enjoyed the minute I lived. worked hard, and learned to enjoy the free pleasures of life: the sun, the beach, dancing, time spent with friends, loving, petting my cats and dogs…

I met some interesting folks, such as genius Radamés Sanchez: a musician, director and producer of his movies made in 8mm film, who lived off his modest real estate investments. Tío Rada — as I called him —was brilliant, irreverent, hilarious, and most important: an honest, courageous, good man.

One of Tío Rada’s goals in life was to make three movies. “Mis peliculitas” (little movies) as he would call them were entirely produced and directed by him. He made his three movies, and earned a cult following in Puerto Rico.

One of the pearls I recovered when I recently went home to deal with personal affairs were the CD’s of two of Radamés movies, as well as many other mementos that I may share in future posts.

Even though the criminals tried to destroy it, I was able to recover the disc’s contents.

In Gratitude

I had the honor to appear for fifteen seconds in Tío Rada’s third movie, El Detective Cojines (2011). Yes, it was filmed in 2010, fifteen years ago.

Having been active in Drama Club, English and Spanish Forensics throughout high school, I was delighted to have finally made it to the big screen! Even if only for fifteen seconds…

Prior to my movie debut, in 2007 Radamés had also memorialized an important episode in my life: my attempt at an unforgettable culinary adventure, Zesty Bites. A scene of his second movie, Celestino y El Vampiro, was filmed there.

Tío Rada freely dispensed wisdom. He would insist that I had to leave Puerto Rico. During that time, he was living in Spain. He loved me so much that he had a huge argument with me —to the point of never talking to me again— because I did not agree to readily move out of Puerto Rico. It is likely that he thought that if I fled the island, the program would not follow me.

Today, I wish I could apologize for not being able to decipher the message behind his words.

In hindsight, I now know that it was because he must have known what the criminals had in store for me, just like my friends, colleagues and family knew, but refused to tell me.

The criminals that listened to my phone conversations with Radamés without our knowledge or consent, had a gangstalker get in a random street fight with him and punch him in the eye. Tío Rada lost his eye as a punishment and warning for trying to save me from the tragedy that was to befall me.

//

I have not spoken to Radamés for years. I hope he is doing well. I want to thank him for giving me my fifteen seconds of fame, but most importantly, for being a good friend, generously dispensing wisdom, and for courageously trying to save me from tragedy.

Fire in the belly

To the criminals and their accomplices in whose tiny brains I live rent-free: you will all will be exposed. From the kingpins to the minions, I will leave no stone unturned to denounce your role in and profit from the largest criminal endeavor in the history of the United States of America since slavery.

I will not rest until you are all humiliated, prosecuted and punished for the irreparable harm you have perpetrated.

It’s a promise.